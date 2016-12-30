CIOs must protect their data in the cloud

I was interviewed by @PaulTrotter, Chief Content Officer at IDG recently and my interviews will appear in three different articles at CIO.com. Thanks, Paul!

A few interesting quotes from the other interviewees and CIO’s.

It is all about data: where it is , what it does, how it moves and how it transforms. This is what I call a scientific yet practical approach a data-driven CIO needs to adopt, should s/he want his organization to secure itself within multiple cloud realms.

Read the rest of the article here at CIO.com.

 

Published by Tarry Singh

