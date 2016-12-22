Are you paying attention (to digital ad fraud)?

The saddest thing happening today is that hundreds of billions of dollars are spent on marketing and advertising annually, while at least a third a lie, or as digital ad fraud thieves would say: a steal!

Today another report from White Ops surfaced, claiming the following:

Controlled by a single group based in Russia and operating out of data centers in the US and Netherlands, this “bot farm” generates $3 to $5 million in fraudulent revenue per day by targeting the premium video advertising ecosystem. We continue to detect and block fraudulent activity generated by Methbot on behalf of all of our customers — Excerpt from White Ops

Wow! That is nearly 1.5 — 2.9 Billion dollars from one group alone!!!

Advertising has come a long way since the beginning of the 20th century. It reached out and amplified it’s message to folks who were previously unreachable, thanks to the broadcast industry, namely NBC and CBS.

Media was the brainchild of the west and fast forward 100 or so years and this industry has spread across the globe like a unstoppable virus. The annual global ad spending is over half a trillion dollars already!

This acceleration went into hyper-speed mode as internet provided new avenues to create, share and sell content. This social commerce revolution began with blogger in 2003 when everyone had a voice and everyone could publish.

I too gladly joined the revolution in November 2004, writing my first post on Google’s blogger in 2005. Facebook too has joined the social world by connecting people together. Who would have thought that it would be the driving force of connecting real people – with well over 10% are still bots, still a huge number of folks to reach out to.

Today, its all about how you can bring the converged (paid, owned and earned) experience in the hands of the consumers and hope that promotional spend makes perfect sense for your brand, products and the consumers. Yeah, hope!

Real or digital thugs?

When marketing was old school, thugs were real, when it became data and code, the bot thugs came to the party as well — Anonymous

Marketing operation today has increasingly become a (sleazy and sneaky) software game. From 2012 onwards, the marketing technology landscape has exploded to some 2000+ 3900+ software vendors pushing touch-point solutions in your face.

And technology driven consumption — as you can see below, has only made matters worse (for marketers) but probably great for internet thieves. Most certainly!

Courtesy: Scott Brinker

Real traffic, real thugs

Sometime in the early 2012 a strange thing was happening in departmental stores in the United States. These stores were getting robbed of Tide detergent – and this was only Tide detergent that was being stolen.

Initially folks couldn’t figure it out why this was happening but when they started following what was happening on the street, they soon came to know of something called ‘Liquid Gold’. It so happened that the 150-ounce bottles were being exchanged for $5 or $10 worth of drugs,thereby becoming the street currency.

After further investigation they came to conclude that Tide, despite being a low interest category was a gold standard with families and they never gave up on this product. Tide outsold every competitor and that obviously prompted P&G to increase the price by 50%.

Are we to thank P&G for awesome marketing or should we conclude that it was the marketing that believed the product was selling like hot pancakes. Only the category manager for that brand might be able to tell. Anyhow this product went viral on the streets prompting a black market to erupt.

Note : Think similarly before spending extra marketing dollars/euros/yen or yuan when you go to markets where your product is highly desirable like milk or dairy products in APAC, for instance.

People would do everything to get their hands on European or US based firms to feed their infants and toddlers. Your product may go viral but there are other headaches such as regulatory compliance, lost cash in all those loyalty programs/schemes and potentially cross-border smuggling to name a few.

Who can you trust in this madness?

Today fraudsters try many tricks, for instance take a look at the following:

Traffic trickster: Publisher wants huge traffic increase from real people, the trickster on the platform promises high volumes, you select package and bots are unleashed to simulate human traffic. Your (publishers’ that is) numbers soar, advertisers (yes, you Mr. Client) pay for traffic and both publisher and tricksters win! Yes, you are the silent and unknowing victim of the digital ad fraud phenomena!

Ghost content farms with zombie audience: Whatever topic you as marketer may chose, you end up being presented with a huge amount of choices where you pick topic and get “qualified audience”. There are no publications or viewers involved. So they make full profit (no publishers involved) and you (client again) end up with jacked up numbers. Before the ad exchanges realise this, they create new content farm and are ready to rip you off again. Programmatically!

Hiding URLs in bitstreams: Think of the premium content you are being presented that is totally copyright infringed but works with another site so as to hide the real location of the ad. They end up charging high CPM rate, ripping you – yes, you the advertisers real big time!

Concealing Ads: This practice is hopefully well know to you as a marketer where pixel stuffing and ad stacking. Publishers get paid via ad networks while you’re again being had!

There are many more ways to rip clients off with invalid traffic, infringed content and malvertised practices. Imagine this, for every $3 you spend on ads, you’re losing $1. Digital Ad industry, as per this report, stands to gain $8.2Bn if they can stop this.

So how to fight the fraudsters and spend your ad dollars wisely?

Digital ad fraud is menacingly heading in your direction. You cannot sit and wait for the industry to turn this thing around overnight for you but that does not stop you from fighting it yourself.

#1 Vet traffic

Publishers should vet all traffic sources to ensure quality, especially those sources that are compensated. Also automated compensation for non human traffic is a way to deter such practice.

#2 Discourage reward for traffic boosts

Make sure that internal policies that allow for compensation and reward schemes on based on explosive traffic increases should be stopped.

#3 Enabling auditing

Have the right to audit in agreements with traffic providers. This is best means to tackle digital ad fraud.

#4 Seek certification & deploy certified ad tech solutions

Become certified for instance IAB’s Quality Assurance Guidelines/MRC measurement standards. These will not only promote brand safety and trust but also result in a measurable ad investment plan.

#5 Vet business partners

Advertisers/agencies/networks/SSPs must vet all business partners (publishers) prior agreeing to do business with them. Have a vetting grid to identify digital ad fraud in time!

#6 Realtime performance monitoring of business partners

Advertisers/agencies/networks/SSPs can monitor business partners for unreasonable increases, poor performing campaigns, or erratic and suspicious traffic fluctuations. Keep also a sharp eye on ad networks, RTB and other players in the eco-system that are not directly linked to the publishers or advertisers.

#7 Keep cleaning

You cannot fully avoid the dirt when you’re busy with the ad exhaust but you need to keep cleaning the bad actors, namely traffic tricksters and cheating publishers.

#8 Push the marketech companies to measure for you

Technology companies should be able to employ technical and statistical tools that help in uncovering fake or fraudulent users and traffic sources.

#9 Follow the cash

Identify baseline metrics and compare how much vendors are being paid over time and then compare that to other metrics.

In closing

There is a ton of advise coming your way, but true wisdom will come from your own learnings as you gain more understanding of the eco-system. You have to take control in your own hands as your marketing and ad eco-system gets plagued with complication and overflow of technology.

Save your dollars from digital ad fraud and protect your customers from the thieves!

Sources: Faris Yakob. “Paid Attention: Innovative Advertising for a Digital World.” | Audited Media.com | Cartoons from Nate Neal of Adexchanger.com | MarketingLand.com | White Ops

This is a modified and updated version of the original article I wrote on linkedin in March 2016.